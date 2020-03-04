StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said commercial partner Biodesix had commercially launched its lung cancer test in the US.

The test assists physicians to identify patients with lung nodules at high risk of lung cancer.

It would partner with an existing Biodesix test designed to help identify lung nodules with a very low risk of cancer.


At 9:07am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +4.5p at 86p



