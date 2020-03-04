StockMarketWire.com - Edinburgh Investment Trust said it had appointed Majedie Asset Management as its new alternative investment manager, replacing Invesco Fund Managers.
The new agreement reflected heads of terms announced on 11 December.
Edinburgh Investment Trust said a further update on its portfolio following its transition was expected to be published before the end of March.
At 9:14am: [LON:EDIN] Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC share price was +6.5p at 546.5p
