StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services provider Xpediator said port logistics subsidiary Import Services had signed a 20-year lease with Associated British Ports for a new distribution centre at in Southampton.
The opening of the 200k square foot facility would take our the company's warehousing capability to around 700k square feet.
Associated British Ports had begun development of the centre, which was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
At 9:18am: [LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was +1p at 26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: