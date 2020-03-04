StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services provider Xpediator said port logistics subsidiary Import Services had signed a 20-year lease with Associated British Ports for a new distribution centre at in Southampton.

The opening of the 200k square foot facility would take our the company's warehousing capability to around 700k square feet.

Associated British Ports had begun development of the centre, which was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.


At 9:18am: [LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was +1p at 26p



