StockMarketWire.com - Proactis said it had concluded a formal sales process after no firm offers materialised for the spend management.
Proactis noted that the contract value of new business had risen 44% in the six months through January and said the growth rate had continued during February.
'The board is confident that the right business strategy is in place and some of the benefits of this are becoming evident already,' the company said.
'Furthermore, the Board will continue to focus on cost control and to review non-core aspects of the business with a view to reducing net debt further. '
At 9:29am: [LON:PHD] PROACTIS Holdings PLC share price was -18p at 29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: