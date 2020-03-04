StockMarketWire.com - The UK services purchasing managers' index fell to 53.2 in February, down from 53.9 in January, according to a 'final' reading from IHS Markit.
The reading was slightly below the earlier 53.3 'flash' figure for February and in line with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.