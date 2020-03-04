StockMarketWire.com - Networking solutions company BATM said its profit more than trebled amid increased sales at its bio-medical and networking and cyber divisions.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £4.76m from £1.21m on-year and revenue rose to $123.4m from $119.6m. The growth was attributed to increased sales in both the bio-medical division and networking and cyber division amid a strong second half of the year, with revenue in rising 19.6% above that in first half of 2019. 'The group entered 2020 with a substantially higher backlog than at the same point of the prior year, having had a particularly strong fourth quarter of 2019 for winning new contracts for delivery this year, and this momentum has continued in 2020,' BATM said. 'As a result, BATM expects to report results for full year 2020 in line with market expectations and the board continues to look to the future with confidence,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
