StockMarketWire.com - Communications company CloudCall said it had launched its services in Australia, opening a regional office in Sydney, in a bid to grow in the wider Asia Pacific region.
Responding to 'strong demand' from CRM partners and existing and new customers alike, CloudCall launched its first regional sales office outside mainland Europe and North America, the company said.
CloudCall's operations in Australia would be led by Chris Apthorpe, who joined CloudCall from Fuze the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:CALL] Cloudcall Group Plc share price was 0p at 90.5p
