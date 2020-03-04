StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Predator Oil & Gas said an environmental impact statement for drilling at the Guercif prospect in Morocco had been ratified by local authorities.
The approval was valid for five years from an effective issue date of 29 January.
At 9:52am: [LON:PRD] Predator Oil Gas Holdings Plc Ord Npv share price was -0.05p at 3.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
