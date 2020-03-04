StockMarketWire.com - Utility infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said it had satisfied the regulatory conditions related to the £33m sale of its domestic customer gas connection assets. The sale would be completed by the end of March.
The net £33m from the sale would be received in tranches with the initial tranche of approximately £17m received at completion and the balance to be received over the next four years. The proceeds from the initial tranche would be used to repay in full existing borrowings at completion which were estimated to be £12m. It is expected that there would be at least one further transfer in calendar 2020 with a minimum consideration of £6.5m, the company said The company also announced several recent utility contract wins by Dunamis, the group's electrical design and build business, worth a combined value of £8.9m. 'The board confirms that it expects trading for the year ending 31 March 2020 to be in line with expectations and for further profitable growth next year, underpinned by ongoing contract wins,' the company said.
At 9:53am: [LON:FUL] The Fulham Shore Plc share price was -0.15p at 11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: