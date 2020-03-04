StockMarketWire.com - Industrial equipment hire company Ashtead said it was rebranding its UK business A-Plant as Sunbelt Rentals.
The change aligned the brand with other parts of Ashtead, which trades under the Sunbelt brand in the US and Canada.
The re-branding will take place from 1 May. Ashtead said its parent company would continue to be called Ashtead.
At 1:06pm: [LON:AHT] Ashtead Group PLC share price was -53p at 2355p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: