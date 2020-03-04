StockMarketWire.com - Cider brewer C&C said it had extended a partnership with AB InBev to distribute its Budweiser brands in Ireland.
The agreement would also involve the sale of other brands in the Budweiser Brewing portfolio, including Stella Artois, Beck's, Corona, Leffe and Hoegaarden.
It would mark and end to Budweiser Brewing's current relationship with Diageo in Ireland.
'We are happy to announce today that we're strengthening our relationship with C&C Group, who is already a close, strategic partner for us,' Budweiser Brewing president Paula Lindenberg said.
'This deal, part of our wider expansion strategy, will utilise C&C's expertise across Ireland to bring our loved brands, now under one unified portfolio, to even more customers and consumers.'
At 1:21pm:
[LON:CCR] CC Group PLC share price was +7.75p at 337.75p
[LON:DGE] Diageo PLC share price was +15p at 2835.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
