StockMarketWire.com - Sirius Minerals shareholders approved a £405m takeover of the fertilizer company by mining group Anglo American after they were faced with its likely liquidation.
The deal was approved at a meeting on Wednesday, with 80.28% of the shareholders who participated in the poll voting in favour.
Sirius Minerals investors will get 5.5p for each of their shares in the company.
Anglo American lobbed the bid after Sirius shares were hammered by the company's failure to source a multi-billion funding package to develop its flagship fertilizer project in Yorkshire.
'The positive outcome from today's meeting secures a return for shareholders, and provides greater certainty in terms of safeguarding the project, protecting the jobs of our employees, and allowing the community, region and the UK to continue to benefit from the project,' chairman Russell Scrimshaw said.
At 1:31pm: [LON:SXX] Sirius Minerals PLC share price was +0.82p at 5.49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
