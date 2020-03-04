StockMarketWire.com - Social video company Brave Bison said it promoted Caroline Campbell Troman to the role of executive vice-president and managing director for 'Japan and Asia Pacific'.
She was previously general manager for 'Asia Pacific', Brave Bison said.
Campbell Troman would focus on growth in Japan, as well as South Korea and Thailand, with a view of expanding into China in 2021.
At 1:41pm: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: