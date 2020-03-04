StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Alien Metals said a review had uncovered the potential for palladium, nickel and copper mineralisation at the Elizabeth Hill silver project in Australia.
The company said director Bill Brodie Good had worked with a technical team in Australia during a visit to the project as part of due diligence towards its acquisition.
Due diligence was expected to be completed by the end of March, it added.
Mining ceased at the project in 2000 due to a depressed silver price, though Alien Metals said it still had a 'considerable untapped resource'.
At 1:50pm: [LON:UFO] share price was -0.01p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
