StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Aura Energy said it had recently rejected a loan offer from largest shareholder ASEAN Deep Value Fund because it deemed its terms to be unacceptable.
Aura made the announcement while explaining why it believed ASEAN and current Aura director John Bennett were attempting change the composition of its board.
ASEAN had in the past for-to-six weeks approached the company with a proposal to replace an existing convertible note, Aura said.
The terms of the A$3m-to-A$4m loan with a two-year term included a 15% interest rate and $1 per pound royalty at the Tiris project.
Aura said the royalty rate implied a value of $17m over the current life-of-mine.
'The Aura board rejected the offer on these terms which it considered to be unacceptable and well in excess of terms for comparable transactions,' the company said.
'In particular the $17m royalty to be granted was disproportionate to the A$3-to-$4m funding being provided from the convertible note.'
'This royalty would force the overall cost of the ASEAN convertible note to be several orders of magnitude more expensive than the existing convertible note.'
ASEAN, which owns 18% of Aura, and Bennett have requisitioned a general meeting and nominated six new directors for the company's board.
A meeting to vote on the requisition is slated for 14 April.
At 2:07pm: [LON:AURA] Aura Energy Limited share price was +0.03p at 0.25p
