StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials company Haydale Graphene Industries said its graphene has been incorporated into iCraft's recently launched cosmetic face mask sheet.
The masks were face-shaped sheet fabrics which utilisd the thermal and electrical conductivity of graphene to help the skin absorb its contents through bioelectric currents.
Haydale said it had supplied graphene to South Korea's iCraft since May 2019 for development work in a number of areas including cosmetic use.
At 2:13pm: [LON:HAYD] Haydale Graphene Industries Plc share price was +0.23p at 1.8p
