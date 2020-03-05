Interim Result
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
Final Result
09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2020 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
11/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
11/03/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
11/03/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
12/03/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
13/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
AGM / EGM
06/03/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
06/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
12/03/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
Trading Statement
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
Ex-Dividend
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
