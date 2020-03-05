StockMarketWire.com - Schroders saw assets under management rise by 23% in 2019, to reach a new high of £500.2 billion.
The company's pre-tax profit for the period was £701.2 million, while net new business reached £43.4 billion.
Schroders said all asset classes saw positive net inflows over the year as the first tranches of Scottish Widows mandate were transferred over.
This generated £32 billion into Schroders' Solutions strategies and £12.6 billion into Schroders Personal Wealth.
Group chief executive, Peter Harrison, said: 'The year saw three notable events: the successful launch of Schroders Personal Wealth (our joint venture with Lloyds Banking Group), the start of the transfer of the Scottish Widows mandate to Schroders and the establishment of a market-leading position in impact investing and micro-finance through our acquisition of BlueOrchard.
'In the near term, Covid-19 is creating considerable uncertainty for economies and markets. We believe that ourbusiness resilience is sufficient to deal with this, but the impact on economies and markets will be highly correlated with how effective containment measures are.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: