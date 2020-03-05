StockMarketWire.com - The chief financial officer at Smith and Nephew has resigned from his position and from the board in order to take up a new CFO role outside of the healthcare sector.
Graham Baker will step down from his position on April 30, 2020 and the company has said it is at an 'advanced stage' of appointing a successor.
Ian Melling, senior vice president group finance, will serve as interim CFO and join the executive committee but not the Board during this period.
Meanwhile, the global medical technology business, has announced the appointment of Rick Medlock as a non-executive director.
Mr Medlock will join the Board and Audit Committee on April 9, 2020 at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
