StockMarketWire.com - Synthomer has reported an 11.5% fall in its underlying operating profit in 2019, in spite of seeing a record return on R&D investment during the period.
Sales volumes were up 22% over the year, from new products launched in the past five years.
However, Ebitda was 1.7% lower at £177.9m in 2019, hit mainly by the performance of Elastomers SBR markets, the company said.
Underlying earnings per share is 25.3p, while the dividend per share is 10.9p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
