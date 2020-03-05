StockMarketWire.com - Specialist professional recruitment company, PageGroup, has posted a rise in gross profit of 5% to £855.5m for 2019, while operating profit was up 2.2% to £146.7m.
During the year, the company saw record gross profit in 19 countries and, having announced a £40.7m special dividend paid in October of 12.73p per share, has said its proposed final dividend will rise 4.4% to 9.4p per share.
In 2020, the company said it plans to continue its focus on 'driving profitable growth', while progressing its strategic investments towards its Vision of 10,000 headcount, £1bn of gross profit and £200m - £250m of operating profit.
At 8:15am: [LON:PAGE] Pagegroup PLC share price was -2.3p at 367.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
