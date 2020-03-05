StockMarketWire.com - Spirent Communications saw its revenue surge 5.6% in 2019, driven by demand of 400G high-speed ethernet and a higher win rate with US defence contractors for GNSS positioning products.
Adjust operating profit increase 20% during the year, with an improved operating margin of 18.4%.
Order intake at the firm was up 13.2%, benefiting from an increased level of multi-year support contract wins, with 24% of the closing orderbook for deliver in more than 12 months.
The company has also announced a 20% increase in its full year dividend, up 25% in sterling. The final dividend of 3.45 cents is set to be paid in May 2020.
At 8:23am: [LON:SPT] Spirent Communications PLC share price was +7.25p at 219.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
