StockMarketWire.com - Aviva reported a rise in profit, led by 'strong' investment performance.
Pre-tax profit increased to £3,374m from £2,129m on-year and solvency II return on equity increased to 14.3% from 12.5%.
'In 2019, we increased customer numbers by 2% to 33.4m,' the company said. General Insurance saw results improved
General insurance net written premiums rose 2% to £9.3bn.
The full year dividend was raised by 3% to 30.9p a share. At 9:08am: [LON:AV.] Aviva PLC share price was +10.7p at 360.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: