StockMarketWire.com - Group revenue at Origin Enterprises fell 13.8% to €604.9 million for the half year ended 31 January 2020.
The company also reported an operating loss of €2.8 million in the first half of the year, as well as a decrease in underlying operating profit of €11.4 million.
The was principally a result of a 25.6% reduction in business volumes in Ireland and the UK, due to lower autumn and winter crop plantings.
Net debt increased to €264.2 million during the period, while the company proposed an interim dividend of 3.15 cent per share.
At 9:15am: [LON:OGN] Origin Enterprises PLC share price was 0p at 3.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
