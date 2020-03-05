StockMarketWire.com - Clean water technology company, MYCELX Technologies Corporation, achieved revenue of $11.9 million in 2019, in line with its expectations.
Following a continued push into the Middle East and Nigeria, MYCELX has announced the signing of three new purchase orders so far during 2020, marking a strong first quarter performance.
Connie Mixon, CEO, said: 'Whilst we encountered a very challenging year in our core market in 2019, the three contracts we have won in Q1 2020 indicate better momentum and underpin our revenue guidance for the year. We also remain upbeat about our industry leading position and our ability to respond to opportunities in our core market.
'We are well-positioned to capture business as we continue to expand our footprint in other markets, such as the commercial and industrial sector, which we expect will lead to new contract wins during the year.'
