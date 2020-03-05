StockMarketWire.com - Tyman's reported revenue for 2019 was up 4%, while adjusted operating profit rose 2% as the company made 'good progress' in addressing North America footprint consolidation issues.

However, customer losses in North America led to a 2% fall in like for like revenue, the company said.

Tyman has confirmed it has self-help measures in place, including streamlining operations in international markets.

The final dividend for 2019 increased by 2%, in line with progressive policy.

