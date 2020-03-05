StockMarketWire.com - Pizza delivery chain Domino's Pizza reported a fall in profit as weak performance abroad and writedowns offset growth in its core UK market.
For 2019, pre-tax profit fell 13.8% to £75.1m on-year, with the UK and Ireland increasing sales by 4.8% £1.21bn, but sales across its international business fell 3.3% to £100.7m.
Profit was also weighed down by asset writedowns of £35.4m following the company's decision to sell its directly operated international businesses in Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Iceland.
The full year dividend was raised by 2.7% to 9.76p.
Looking ahead, the company said it would ramp up its growth in London.
'London is an important part of our strategy for UK growth, as we are currently underpenetrated there compared to the rest of the UK,' Domino's said.
At 9:46am: [LON:DOM] Dominos Pizza Group PLC share price was -10.9p at 294.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
