StockMarketWire.com - WPP has announced that GroupM has acquired Sandtable, the data science company that specialises in behavioural analytics and advanced simulations.
Sandtable is pioneering the use of simulations to understand human behaviour, explore future scenarios and support better strategic decision making. A specialist in Agent Based Modeling (ABM), Sandtable offers cutting-edge analytical capabilities to help clients develop more effective strategies in complex, changing markets.
Founded in 2009, Sandtable is headquartered in London and employs highly skilled data scientists, software engineers, behavioural scientists and strategic planners.
Integrated into GroupM's technology practice, the acquisition is in line with WPP's strategy to deepen its technology offer by further strengthening its investment and innovation in data science. Sandtable will make GroupM the first media agency group to purposefully invest in ABM.
