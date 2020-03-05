FTSE 100 Unilever 4462.50 +7.01% Sse 1638.50 +4.33% Vodafone Group 140.11 +4.28% British American Tobacco 3211.00 +3.60% Imperial Brands 1640.30 +3.57% Evraz 288.15 -14.50% Itv 104.35 -12.31% Whitbread 3613.50 -11.30% Informa 621.10 -9.99% Rolls-Royce Holdings 574.60 -9.63% FTSE 250 Genus 3637.00 +15.17% Fresnillo 674.20 +11.66% Ig Group Holdings 730.20 +9.94% Spirent Communications 229.75 +6.37% Britvic 904.50 +6.10% Capita 77.99 -39.68% Finablr 37.89 -25.56% Restaurant Group 79.15 -25.33% Hyve Group 63.60 -19.90% Premier Oil 69.67 -17.82% FTSE 350 Genus 3637.00 +15.17% Fresnillo 674.20 +11.66% Ig Group Holdings 730.20 +9.94% Unilever 4462.50 +7.01% Spirent Communications 229.75 +6.37% Capita 77.99 -39.68% Finablr 37.89 -25.56% Restaurant Group 79.15 -25.33% Hyve Group 63.60 -19.90% Premier Oil 69.67 -17.82% AIM Indus Gas 185.50 +85.50% Ilika 45.00 +42.86% Angus Energy 0.93 +40.58% Tertiary Minerals 0.43 +38.10% Itm Power 138.50 +35.78% Solo Oil 1.20 -50.52% Tiger Resource Finance 0.15 -45.45% Metals Exploration 0.68 -35.71% M&C Saatchi 66.90 -22.93% Aeorema Communications 22.50 -22.41% Overall Market Redde Northgate 231.00 +120.00% Indus Gas 185.50 +85.50% Ilika 45.00 +42.86% Angus Energy 0.93 +40.58% Tertiary Minerals 0.43 +38.10% Nanoco Group 11.73 -53.08% Solo Oil 1.20 -50.52% Tiger Resource Finance 0.15 -45.45% Capita 77.99 -39.68% Metals Exploration 0.68 -35.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -