FTSE 100
Unilever                                4462.50       +7.01%
Sse                                     1638.50       +4.33%
Vodafone Group                           140.11       +4.28%
British American Tobacco                3211.00       +3.60%
Imperial Brands                         1640.30       +3.57%
Evraz                                    288.15      -14.50%
Itv                                      104.35      -12.31%
Whitbread                               3613.50      -11.30%
Informa                                  621.10       -9.99%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     574.60       -9.63%

FTSE 250
Genus                                   3637.00      +15.17%
Fresnillo                                674.20      +11.66%
Ig Group Holdings                        730.20       +9.94%
Spirent Communications                   229.75       +6.37%
Britvic                                  904.50       +6.10%
Capita                                    77.99      -39.68%
Finablr                                   37.89      -25.56%
Restaurant Group                          79.15      -25.33%
Hyve Group                                63.60      -19.90%
Premier Oil                               69.67      -17.82%

FTSE 350
AIM
Indus Gas                                185.50      +85.50%
Ilika                                     45.00      +42.86%
Angus Energy                               0.93      +40.58%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.43      +38.10%
Itm Power                                138.50      +35.78%
Solo Oil                                   1.20      -50.52%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.15      -45.45%
Metals Exploration                         0.68      -35.71%
M&C Saatchi                               66.90      -22.93%
Aeorema Communications                    22.50      -22.41%

Overall Market
Redde Northgate                          231.00     +120.00%
Nanoco Group                              11.73      -53.08%
Solo Oil                                   1.20      -50.52%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.15      -45.45%
