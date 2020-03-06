Interim Result
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/03/2020 CAP-XX Ltd (CPX)
16/03/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
16/03/2020 Volution Group Plc (FAN)
17/03/2020 Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LIT)
17/03/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
25/03/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)
Final Result
09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
09/03/2020 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
10/03/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
11/03/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
11/03/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
11/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
12/03/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
13/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
16/03/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
17/03/2020 Gamesys Group Plc (GYS)
17/03/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
17/03/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
17/03/2020 Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD)
18/03/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
18/03/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
19/03/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
19/03/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
19/03/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)
24/03/2020 Nahl Group (NAH)
24/03/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)
24/03/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
24/03/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
24/03/2020 EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
25/03/2020 Malin Corporation PLC (0Y71)
25/03/2020 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
25/03/2020 Ergomed Plc (ERGO)
25/03/2020 ECSC Group Plc (ECSC)
26/03/2020 BigBlu Broadband PLC (BBB)
26/03/2020 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (MED)
26/03/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
27/03/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
30/03/2020 Instem Plc (INS)
30/03/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
30/03/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
31/03/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
01/04/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
01/04/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
02/04/2020 Saga (SAGA)
02/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
AGM / EGM
10/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
12/03/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
15/03/2020 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (CBKD)
18/03/2020 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
19/03/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
19/03/2020 Hyundai Motor Company (HYUD)
20/03/2020 Oxford Biodynamics Plc (OBD)
23/03/2020 I-nexus Global Plc (INX)
23/03/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
23/03/2020 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)
23/03/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
24/03/2020 Starvest PLC (SVE)
24/03/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)
24/03/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
25/03/2020 EasyHotel PLC (EZH)
25/03/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
26/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
30/03/2020 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
31/03/2020 N4 Pharma PLC (N4P)
02/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
02/04/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
02/04/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
03/04/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
Trading Statement
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
Ex-Dividend
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
19/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
