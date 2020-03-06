UK
11/03/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
11/03/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
11/03/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
11/03/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
11/03/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
11/03/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
13/03/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
US
10/03/2020 10:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/03/2020 12:30 CPI m/m
11/03/2020 12:30 Core CPI m/m
11/03/2020 17:01 10-y Bond Auction
11/03/2020 18:00 Federal Budget Balance
12/03/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
12/03/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m
12/03/2020 12:30 PPI m/m
12/03/2020 17:01 30-y Bond Auction
13/03/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m
13/03/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
13/03/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
09/03/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
09/03/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
09/03/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
10/03/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q
10/03/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
10/03/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
10/03/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
10/03/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q
10/03/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q
11/03/2020 09:00 Italian Quarterly Unemployment Rate
12/03/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m
12/03/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate
12/03/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
12/03/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
13/03/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
JP
09/03/2020 05:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
09/03/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
10/03/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/03/2020 23:50 BSI Manufacturing Index
11/03/2020 23:50 PPI y/y
13/03/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com