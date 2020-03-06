StockMarketWire.com - Travel platform for wealth individuals Ten Lifestyle warned of slowing annual revenue growth owing to the spreading coronavirus.
The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through February was expected to be breakeven, improving from a £2.5m loss on-year.
Ten Lifestyle said the disease outbreak may impact near-term general marketing spend and initiatives, as well as the timing of client launches.
The company said it expected a related reduction in revenue growth for its financial year through July compared to expectations.
'However, the board expects continuing operational efficiencies to mitigate the impact on adjusted EBITDA and net cash for the year,' the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: