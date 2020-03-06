StockMarketWire.com - Murray International Trust posted a positive annual performance that nevertheless missed its benchmark.

The investment company's net asset value total return for the year through December was 12.4%.

The company's benchmark, which comprises 40% FTSE World UK Index and 60% FTSE World ex UK Index, rose 21.1% over the same timer period.

Murray International Trust declared annual dividends of 53.5p per share, up from 51.5p on-year.




