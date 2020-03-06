StockMarketWire.com - Finance supplier to property developers Urban Exposure said it was continuing talks to sell its loan book to Pollen Street Capital, in a move that would trigger its liquidation and a capital return to shareholders.

'These discussions are continuing and the company hopes to be in a position to make a further announcement regarding the potential transactions in the near future,' it said.

The company also updated its total net asset value, which is said was £131.7m as at 31 December, equivalent to 82.7p per share.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com