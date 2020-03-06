StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Open Orphan said it had won a contract from a European biotech company that could end up being worth more than £10.2m.
The contract involved the provision of a respiratory syncytial virus human challenge study.
The study was projected to deliver £3.2m in revenue, all of which was expected to be recognised in 2020.
If the study was successful, an larger follow-on challenge study would commence at the end of 2020, delivering revenue of at least £7m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
