Pharmaceutical services provider Open Orphan said it had won a contract from a European biotech company that could end up being worth more than £10.2m.

The contract involved the provision of a respiratory syncytial virus human challenge study.

The study was projected to deliver £3.2m in revenue, all of which was expected to be recognised in 2020.

If the study was successful, an larger follow-on challenge study would commence at the end of 2020, delivering revenue of at least £7m.




