StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Aviva said it had agreed to exit Indonesia by selling its stake in PT Astra Aviva Life, in its joint venture in Indonesia, to partner PT Astra International Tbk.
The transaction was expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, but would require regulatory approval in Indonesia and the completion of Bangkok Bank Public Company's acquisition of Permata Bank, Aviva Indonesia's bancassurance partner, the company said.
The shareholders of Bangkok Bank approved the acquisition of Permata Bank on 5 March 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
