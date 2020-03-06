StockMarketWire.com - Touchstone Exploration said its proven reserves estimated rose 6% in calendar 2019, as it added discoveries at the Ortoire blocks in Trinidad.
Proven, or 1P, reserves rose to 11.84bn barrels of oil equivalent, while at the proven and probable, or 2P level, they rose 14% to 22.06bn barrels of oil equivalent.
'The company's independent 2019 reserves evaluation reflected the strong performance of our base production and included the first reserves associated with our discoveries on the Ortoire exploration block,' chief executive James Shipka said.
'With the second stage of the production test at Cascadura-1ST1 expected to commence this weekend, we look forward to updating our shareholders on this material discovery and the impact it will have on corporate reserves.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: