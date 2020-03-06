StockMarketWire.com - Resources company investor Mining, Minerals & Metals said it would list on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
The company said its entire share capital of 31,833,333 shares of 1p each would be admitted to the main board of the exchange with the ticker MMM.
'Admission to the main market will enhance the company's profile and provide a great platform to implement our acquisition strategy,' chairman Matthew Bonner said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
