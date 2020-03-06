StockMarketWire.com - Allied Irish Bank confirmed that Richard Pym would retire as chairman on 6 March 2020, following the release of the company' s annual report.
'The group is in the process of identifying the next chairs both of the board and of the nomination and corporate governance committee and further announcements will be made in due course,' the company said.
At 8:41am: [LON:AIBG] AIB Group Plc share price was -0.06p at 1.84p
