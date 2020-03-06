StockMarketWire.com - Information management software supplier Ideagen said it had acquired Workrite for £6.8m.
Workrite had developed a SaaS based e-learning platform for the occupational health and safety market. 'The acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral in this financial year and in the first full year of ownership will contribute £0.7m additional earnings (EBITDA),' the company said. Workrite would become a 'key component of the Ideagen cloud proposition,' it added.
At 8:49am: [LON:IDEA] Ideagen PLC share price was -2p at 181p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
