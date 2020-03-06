StockMarketWire.com - Sydney and London listed Oilex said the planned buyer of its assets in Australia's Cooper-Eromanga basin had kicked off another funding round related to the deal.
Doriemus had already completed a conditional private placement of Doriemus shares and options to raise A$4.5m.
It was now making available to eligible participants, including Oilex shareholders, an opportunity to participate in a priority offer of depositary interests in the company, to raise up to $1.5m.
'The board of Oilex recognises that shareholders may wish to expand their interest in the Cooper-Eromanga basin acquisitions and strategy that were developed by Oilex,' chief executive Joe Salomon said.
'Accordingly, the company has negotiated with Doriemus the opportunity for Oilex shareholders to directly participate in the Priority Offer by Doriemus.'
At 8:54am: [LON:OEX] Oilex Ltd share price was 0p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
