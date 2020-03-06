StockMarketWire.com - Health and housing property partner Ashley House said its majority-owned subsidiary F1 Modular had started to pursue an accelerated sale process to find a buyer for the business as creditors were seeking to take action for non-payment.
'The company and F1M will work together over the coming days to seek, in the absence of a funding solution, a sale of this subsidiary,' Ashley House said.
Although progress on finding a funding solution is being made, if ultimately unsuccessful or not achieved in timely fashion and in the absence of other sources of funding, the 'company will not be able to continue to trade as it would be unlikely to be able to honour its obligations to creditors,' it added.
At 8:58am: [LON:ASH] Ashley House PLC share price was 0p at 1.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: