FTSE 100 Unilever 4470.75 +7.21% Astrazeneca 7546.00 +5.21% Vodafone Group 139.64 +3.93% Sse 1600.50 +1.91% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1905.00 +1.36% Melrose Industries 186.50 -13.98% Rolls-Royce Holdings 569.20 -10.47% Bhp Group 1364.90 -8.38% Next 5701.00 -8.17% Compass Group 1583.50 -7.56% FTSE 250 Puretech Health 277.00 +2.59% Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limi 421.75 +2.37% Apax Global Alpha Limited 163.75 +1.71% Icg Enterprise Trust 891.00 +1.25% Mediclinic International 373.55 +0.80% Ssp Group 438.00 -18.13% Capita 66.46 -14.69% Travis Perkins 1302.25 -14.07% William Hill 130.18 -12.54% Finablr 44.85 -11.89% FTSE 350 Unilever 4470.75 +7.21% Astrazeneca 7546.00 +5.21% Vodafone Group 139.64 +3.93% Puretech Health 277.00 +2.59% Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limi 421.75 +2.37% Ssp Group 438.00 -18.13% Capita 66.46 -14.69% Travis Perkins 1302.25 -14.07% Melrose Industries 186.50 -13.98% William Hill 130.18 -12.54% AIM Fairpoint Group 81.00 +710.00% Bagir Group 0.68 +28.57% Richland Resources 0.13 +23.81% React Group 0.93 +23.33% Novacyt S.A 129.50 +17.19% Bango 82.50 -14.51% Finsbury Food Group 82.00 -14.14% The Fulham Shore 9.75 -12.56% W Resources 0.24 -12.50% Beeks Financial Cloud Group 87.00 -11.85% Overall Market Fairpoint Group 81.00 +710.00% Redde Northgate 226.25 +115.48% Bagir Group 0.68 +28.57% Richland Resources 0.13 +23.81% React Group 0.93 +23.33% Petra Diamonds 2.86 -39.15% Ssp Group 438.00 -18.13% Cathay International Holdings 1.85 -17.78% Hostelworld Group 80.55 -16.36% Mccoll's Retail Group 24.60 -15.17%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
