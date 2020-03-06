StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4470.75       +7.21%
Astrazeneca                             7546.00       +5.21%
Vodafone Group                           139.64       +3.93%
Sse                                     1600.50       +1.91%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1905.00       +1.36%
Melrose Industries                       186.50      -13.98%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     569.20      -10.47%
Bhp Group                               1364.90       -8.38%
Next                                    5701.00       -8.17%
Compass Group                           1583.50       -7.56%

FTSE 250
Puretech Health                          277.00       +2.59%
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limi      421.75       +2.37%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                163.75       +1.71%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     891.00       +1.25%
Mediclinic International                 373.55       +0.80%
Ssp Group                                438.00      -18.13%
Capita                                    66.46      -14.69%
Travis Perkins                          1302.25      -14.07%
William Hill                             130.18      -12.54%
Finablr                                   44.85      -11.89%

FTSE 350
Unilever                                4470.75       +7.21%
Astrazeneca                             7546.00       +5.21%
Vodafone Group                           139.64       +3.93%
Puretech Health                          277.00       +2.59%
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limi      421.75       +2.37%
Ssp Group                                438.00      -18.13%
Capita                                    66.46      -14.69%
Travis Perkins                          1302.25      -14.07%
Melrose Industries                       186.50      -13.98%
William Hill                             130.18      -12.54%

AIM
Fairpoint Group                           81.00     +710.00%
Bagir Group                                0.68      +28.57%
Richland Resources                         0.13      +23.81%
React Group                                0.93      +23.33%
Novacyt S.A                              129.50      +17.19%
Bango                                     82.50      -14.51%
Finsbury Food Group                       82.00      -14.14%
The Fulham Shore                           9.75      -12.56%
W Resources                                0.24      -12.50%
Beeks Financial Cloud Group               87.00      -11.85%

Overall Market
Fairpoint Group                           81.00     +710.00%
Redde Northgate                          226.25     +115.48%
Bagir Group                                0.68      +28.57%
Richland Resources                         0.13      +23.81%
React Group                                0.93      +23.33%
Petra Diamonds                             2.86      -39.15%
Ssp Group                                438.00      -18.13%
Cathay International Holdings              1.85      -17.78%
Hostelworld Group                         80.55      -16.36%
Mccoll's Retail Group                     24.60      -15.17%