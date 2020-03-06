StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Gateley said it had acquired Vinden, a business offering corporate advisory, dispute resolution and consultancy to the built environment in the property and construction markets, for up to £6.75m.
Vinden, which would trade under the name Gateley Vinden following acquisition, strengthened Gateley's construction team, adding weight to 'its corporate advisory, dispute management and resolution expertise, whilst expanding its growing portfolio of complementary services,' the company said.
Vinden's revenue was £4.7m, generating pre-tax profit £0.8m.
At 9:02am: [LON:GTLY] Gateley Holdings PLC share price was -2p at 191.5p
