StockMarketWire.com - Budget hotel operator EasyHotel detailed plans to raise £11m through a subscription and equity placing.
The company proposed to issue 11,578,948 shares at a price of 95p a share, representing a premium of approximately 35.7% to the closing price of 70p a share on 5 March.
Proceeds of the subscription would be used to fund the group's owned hotel roll-out strategy.
At 9:30am: [LON:EZH] Easyhotel Plc share price was +10p at 80p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
