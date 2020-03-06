StockMarketWire.com - Budget hotel operator EasyHotel detailed plans to raise £11m through a subscription and equity placing.

The company proposed to issue 11,578,948 shares at a price of 95p a share, representing a premium of approximately 35.7% to the closing price of 70p a share on 5 March.

Proceeds of the subscription would be used to fund the group's owned hotel roll-out strategy.


At 9:30am: [LON:EZH] Easyhotel Plc share price was +10p at 80p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com