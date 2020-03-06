StockMarketWire.com - Smart home solutions provider LightwaveRF ended plans to sell the company after failing to attract viable offers.

The company said its largest shareholder Committed Capital had agreed to lead a new equity funding round.

'In view of the proposed equity subscription and its pricing, the company has requested that JP Jenkins halts the trading in the company's ordinary shares until the subscription has been completed,' it added.


