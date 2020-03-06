StockMarketWire.com - Smart home solutions provider LightwaveRF ended plans to sell the company after failing to attract viable offers.
The company said its largest shareholder Committed Capital had agreed to lead a new equity funding round.
'In view of the proposed equity subscription and its pricing, the company has requested that JP Jenkins halts the trading in the company's ordinary shares until the subscription has been completed,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.