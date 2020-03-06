StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Babcock International said it had sold cyber defence consultancy Context to Accenture for £107m.
'This deal continues Babcock's strategy of streamlining our portfolio by realising value from businesses outside our core strategy,' the company said.
For the year ended 31 March 2019, Context generated operating profit of £2m.
At 10:02am: [LON:BAB] Babcock International Group PLC share price was -11.8p at 415.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
