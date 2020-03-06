StockMarketWire.com - Lender Amigo said Glen Crawford would be joining the company as a consultant, with immediate effect, to assist with the strategic review and sale process.
Crawford had extensive experience in the market in which the company operated, having formerly been the chief executive of the company and the CEO of Cabot Financial.
At 10:03am:
[LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was -1.05p at 25.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: