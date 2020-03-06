StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American's platinum unit downgraded its annual output guidance following an explosion at the Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Platinum group metal production for 2020 was now expected at 3.3m-to-3.8m ounces, down from previous guidance of 4.2m-to-4.7m ounces.
Anglo American said the explosion occurred with a converter plant unit at the smelter on 10 February.
Nobody was injured and repair work was expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.
The smelter had a second unit, phase B, which was supposed to takeover from the damaged phase A unit. However, water was detected in the furnace.
'This poses a high risk of explosion and the company has determined that it has no other option but to temporarily shut down the phase B unit, to ensure the safety of all employees, and avoid a catastrophic event,' Anglo American said.
Repair works to fix the phase B unit were expected to take around 80 days.
Anglo American has had declared force majeure to customers, suppliers of third-party purchase of concentrate and suppliers of tolling material because it is unable to complete the processing of material during the converter repair.
'Production from own mines will continue, and the concentrate from the mines will continue to be smelted at one of the four smelter complexes,' the company said.
'However, production from own mines, as well as third party material will not be able to be converted to refined production while the ACP is undergoing repairs.'
