StockMarketWire.com - Hormonal disease focused Diurnal launched a share placing to raise £7.0m to progress the development and commercialisation of its products.
New shares in the company were being offered at 32p each.
Funds would go toward the development of the European commercial organisation and roll-out of Alkindi, a treatment for adrenal deficiency.
They would also support market access activities for Chronocort, for rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
Diurnal said the funds strengthen its balance sheet in connection with licensing talks and progress its early-stage pipeline into clinical trials.
At 1:19pm: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was 0p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
